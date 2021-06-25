Beaufort releases new city budget

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The city of Beaufort released its new budget earlier this week.

It’s easy to get bogged down in the logistics and numbers of a city budget, so let’s focus on some important things that will directly affect you. The most direct one, is the first increase in trash collection costs in seven years.

“Our rate was last changed in 2014 so the cost of collecting garbage has gone up and in order for the city to cover those costs we had to increase the fee,” said Kathy Todd, Finance Director for the city of Beaufort.

A $3.80 increase per month for trash. On the flip side, a decrease in the millage rate means about a half percent decrease on property taxes.

“Is there anything else that’s been changed, even small things? “Nothing, nothing. All the other charges and fees that the city applies to various services has remained the same.”

Coming off the pandemic, the Kathy believes money made from tourism will be better, and she claims the decisions the city made always came back to looking out for the citizens of Beaufort.

“We’re not trying to increase the burden on the taxpayer. We’re trying to sustain services to the level that they’re accustomed to without increasing our rates.”

