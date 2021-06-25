Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Brooklet City Council to address Greenway Trail

Folks in one Bulloch County town could have an answer Friday afternoon for what will happen...
Folks in one Bulloch County town could have an answer Friday afternoon for what will happen with a hotly-debated walking and biking trail proposed near them.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in one Bulloch County town could have an answer Friday afternoon for what will happen with a hotly-debated walking and biking trail proposed near them.

The mayor and council have called a meeting for 4:30 Friday afternoon. They have a handful of matters on the agenda. But the list includes discussion of the S&S Greenway Trail.

The proposal has drawn mixed reaction from people in Brooklet. County leaders had planned to extend the S&S Greenway trail from the edge of Statesboro four miles into the middle of Brooklet. It would follow an old railroad bed and utilize remaining right of way.

Some residents say they see that as bringing too much foot traffic to their neighborhood and it would encroach into their yards.

At a recent meeting, many spoke out against the idea and asked city leaders to ask the county to stop the trail at or near the city limits.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
SPD detectives are trying to identify a woman involved in an aggravated assault at Church’s...
Savannah Police working to identify aggravated assault suspect
Madison Bishop
“This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”: Family of Richmond Hill homicide victim remembers mother of three
*
Georgia labor agency sued over delays in jobless benefits
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a crash that has all lanes of Dean Forest...
TIU investigates fatal crash on Dean Forest Rd.

Latest News

With summer heat comes summer reading.
Summer ‘Book Drop Blitz’ happening in Beaufort Co.
James Stafford Jr.
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office makes second arrest in 2020 St. Helena Island murder
Brittany Davis and her son, Javon.
Savannah Police looking for missing mother, 1-year-old son
City of Savannah hosts Explore Broughton Community Day, gives updates on streetscape project
City of Savannah hosts Explore Broughton Community Day, gives updates on streetscape project