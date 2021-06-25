Brooklet City Council to address Greenway Trail

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in one Bulloch County town could have an answer Friday afternoon for what will happen with a hotly-debated walking and biking trail proposed near them.

The mayor and council have called a meeting for 4:30 Friday afternoon. They have a handful of matters on the agenda. But the list includes discussion of the S&S Greenway Trail.

The proposal has drawn mixed reaction from people in Brooklet. County leaders had planned to extend the S&S Greenway trail from the edge of Statesboro four miles into the middle of Brooklet. It would follow an old railroad bed and utilize remaining right of way.

Some residents say they see that as bringing too much foot traffic to their neighborhood and it would encroach into their yards.

At a recent meeting, many spoke out against the idea and asked city leaders to ask the county to stop the trail at or near the city limits.

