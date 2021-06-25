Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Chatham Co. Commission Chair gives input on importance of Savannah city manager position

The city manager plays an important role when it comes to interacting with neighboring...
The city manager plays an important role when it comes to interacting with neighboring governmental bodies like the Chatham County Commission.(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city manager plays an important role when it comes to interacting with neighboring governmental bodies like the Chatham County Commission.

Right now, all three finalists are meeting with two city council members at a time, fielding questions from each elected leader in interview settings. Tomorrow morning, each finalist will meet with community panels made up of neighborhood leaders, business leaders and others nominated by council members.

Today at County Commission, I asked Commission Chairman Chester Ellis his thoughts on the importance of the role of Savannah’s city manager when it comes to working with the County. Chairman Ellis pointed out until a permanent city manager is named, he’s waiting to approach Savannah City Council about his “One Chatham” initiative, which aims to bring the County, all municipalities within and the school system together to discuss and plan future projects.

“Everyone is getting on board. So there will come a time when I will meet with City Council to talk about One Chatham, so that we can get it on. So until that process...and I understand that the Mayor doesn’t want to do anything until he has a city manager in place,” said Ellis.

The Chairman was clear that he had no thoughts to offer on the finalists being considered for Savannah’s next city manager.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
SPD detectives are trying to identify a woman involved in an aggravated assault at Church’s...
Savannah Police working to identify aggravated assault suspect
Madison Bishop
“This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”: Family of Richmond Hill homicide victim remembers mother of three
*
Georgia labor agency sued over delays in jobless benefits
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a crash that has all lanes of Dean Forest...
TIU investigates fatal crash on Dean Forest Rd.

Latest News

Summer ‘Book Drop Blitz’ happening in Beaufort Co.
Summer ‘Book Drop Blitz’ happening in Beaufort Co.
Brooklet City Council to address Greenway Trail
Brooklet City Council to address Greenway Trail
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Murdaugh family offers $100,000 reward in double shooting case
Governor Kemp says the decision from the justice department to sue Georgia over the state’s...
DOJ suing Ga. over state’s new voting law, Gov. Kemp addresses lawsuit while in Savannah
Investigation into unauthorized graves continues at Statesboro cemetery