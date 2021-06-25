Chatham Co. Commission Chair gives input on importance of Savannah city manager position

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city manager plays an important role when it comes to interacting with neighboring governmental bodies like the Chatham County Commission.

Right now, all three finalists are meeting with two city council members at a time, fielding questions from each elected leader in interview settings. Tomorrow morning, each finalist will meet with community panels made up of neighborhood leaders, business leaders and others nominated by council members.

Today at County Commission, I asked Commission Chairman Chester Ellis his thoughts on the importance of the role of Savannah’s city manager when it comes to working with the County. Chairman Ellis pointed out until a permanent city manager is named, he’s waiting to approach Savannah City Council about his “One Chatham” initiative, which aims to bring the County, all municipalities within and the school system together to discuss and plan future projects.

“Everyone is getting on board. So there will come a time when I will meet with City Council to talk about One Chatham, so that we can get it on. So until that process...and I understand that the Mayor doesn’t want to do anything until he has a city manager in place,” said Ellis.

The Chairman was clear that he had no thoughts to offer on the finalists being considered for Savannah’s next city manager.

