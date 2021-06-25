Chatham County Commission delays budget approval, instead opts for rare continuing resolution

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in nearly two decades, Chatham County Commissioners couldn’t agree on a proposed budget by deadline, meaning they’ll now have to continue debating it into next month.

Basically, this means all County departments have to work with what money they have left from the previous budget. Also, any department wanting to add staff, or any purchases of large vehicles or equipment for public works for instance - those are all on hold until Commission can pass a balanced budget.

Friday, County Commissioners agreed on a continuing resolution, which means instead of approving the full budget, the county will operate on a continuation of the 2021 budget.

Several on Commission said they still had lingering questions about the proposed 2022 budget, specifically regarding jail operation costs and budget requests from the DA’s Office. At least one Commissioner he’d like more time to get answers from staff on general fund items.

“We are not necessarily fully equipped to make a fair decision on how we’re going to spend the taxpayers dollars,” said Commissioner Aaron Whitely, District 6.

Between now and next Monday, Commissioners will submit their specific questions to staff, and possibly meet for a special workshop to discuss those matters in the coming weeks.

Commission Chairman Chester Ellis shared his concerns about the delay on approving the new budget.

“My biggest concern is that by not having the budget in place, there’s certain things we cannot do. And that may affect services, and I want to make sure it does not affect services,” said Ellis.

We did ask what services could specifically be affected, but were told it’s too early to tell.

County Manager Lee Smith did say by delaying the budget approval, there are contracts due July 1st that the County will not be able to pay.

“We’ll operate, but I’ve got commitments and bids and prices that are going out July 1st, and I can’t pay them off. I’m just saying...” Smith told Commissioners.

Commissioners are planning on taking up the budget approval at the next scheduled meeting on July 16th.

