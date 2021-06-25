Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Chatham County Commission delays budget approval, instead opts for rare continuing resolution

By Sean Evans
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in nearly two decades, Chatham County Commissioners couldn’t agree on a proposed budget by deadline, meaning they’ll now have to continue debating it into next month.

Basically, this means all County departments have to work with what money they have left from the previous budget. Also, any department wanting to add staff, or any purchases of large vehicles or equipment for public works for instance - those are all on hold until Commission can pass a balanced budget.

Friday, County Commissioners agreed on a continuing resolution, which means instead of approving the full budget, the county will operate on a continuation of the 2021 budget.

Several on Commission said they still had lingering questions about the proposed 2022 budget, specifically regarding jail operation costs and budget requests from the DA’s Office. At least one Commissioner he’d like more time to get answers from staff on general fund items.

“We are not necessarily fully equipped to make a fair decision on how we’re going to spend the taxpayers dollars,” said Commissioner Aaron Whitely, District 6.

Between now and next Monday, Commissioners will submit their specific questions to staff, and possibly meet for a special workshop to discuss those matters in the coming weeks.

Commission Chairman Chester Ellis shared his concerns about the delay on approving the new budget.

“My biggest concern is that by not having the budget in place, there’s certain things we cannot do. And that may affect services, and I want to make sure it does not affect services,” said Ellis.

We did ask what services could specifically be affected, but were told it’s too early to tell.

County Manager Lee Smith did say by delaying the budget approval, there are contracts due July 1st that the County will not be able to pay.

“We’ll operate, but I’ve got commitments and bids and prices that are going out July 1st, and I can’t pay them off. I’m just saying...” Smith told Commissioners.

Commissioners are planning on taking up the budget approval at the next scheduled meeting on July 16th.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
SPD detectives are trying to identify a woman involved in an aggravated assault at Church’s...
Savannah Police working to identify aggravated assault suspect
Madison Bishop
“This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”: Family of Richmond Hill homicide victim remembers mother of three
*
Georgia labor agency sued over delays in jobless benefits
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a crash that has all lanes of Dean Forest...
TIU investigates fatal crash on Dean Forest Rd.

Latest News

Governor Kemp says the decision from the justice department to sue Georgia over the state’s...
DOJ suing Ga. over state’s new voting law, Gov. Kemp addresses lawsuit while in Savannah
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
$100,000 reward offered for info that solves Murdaugh family killings
Pictures from a break-in inside of Savannah's Whitaker Street garage.
Safety concerns in Savannah’s city-owned garages
Summer ‘Book Drop Blitz’ happening in Beaufort Co.
Summer ‘Book Drop Blitz’ happening in Beaufort Co.