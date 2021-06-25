City council prepares for City Manager finalist interviews this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three candidates vying to be Savannah’s next City Manager will arrive in Savannah on Friday for a weekend of interviews and community panels.

It’s been more than two years since Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez resigned from his position. Now, Mayor Van Johnson says we are just weeks away from naming the newest city manager after a long search.

The three finalists are Heath Lloyd, the current assistant city manager for the City of Savannah, Sheryl Long, Assistant City Manager for the City of Cincinnati, and Jay Melder, Assistant City Administrator of Washington DC.

WTOC reached out to the entire city council to get their opinions about what they want to see from the next City Manager. Not all members responded, but several did. Here’s what they want to see from the new City Manager on day one.

“Allow him to do what he needs to do...we will be behind him 100 percent,” said Linda Wilder-Bryan, District 3 Alderwoman.

“And there is always going to be a transition for someone....that is going to lead us to tackle those,” said Nick Palumbo, Council Vice-Chair/District 4.

“Public safety, accountability in law enforcement....start working on day one,” said Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz, Mayor Pro Tem/District 5.

“First thing we need to do is look at our employees in the city...and interacting very much with the community,” said Kurtis Purtee, District 6.

“Day one is being able to assess the community...how we are providing those services, I think people over projects,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

All three of the final candidates will be in Savannah Friday and Saturday. After that, Mayor Johnson will get feedback from the sessions with community members and council. He says he hopes they can reach a unanimous decision within the next two weeks.

