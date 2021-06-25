City of Savannah hosts Explore Broughton Community Day, gives updates on streetscape project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After months of construction, this weekend the City of Savannah is inviting the entire community to come out and celebrate the local businesses on Broughton Street.

The Explore Broughton Community Day is happening tomorrow on Broughton Street, between MLK Jr Blvd and Jefferson Street. This event comes after more than a year of construction on the west end of the street for the Broughton Streetscapes Project. We spoke to a representative from the City of Savannah for the latest updates in the construction, and the overall goal of this project. A local business owner also shared why it’s important to support Broughton Street businesses this summer.

The Explore Broughton Community Day is Saturday from 10 am to 3pm. There will be live music, games, vendor booths and more. There’s a free Pure Barre class from 10-11 a.m., and a New Yorga Now class from 11 a.m. to noon.

