Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 6-25-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A frontal boundary will remain to our south and dissipate tonight. This will keep us cooler, less humid and with only a slight chance for showers and storms mainly south of the Altamaha River. High pressure settles to our north and the circulation around the high will help push a weak coastal trough inland Saturday. This will help keep our temps well below average and bring in Atlantic moisture which increases our chance for showers and storms. Rain chances decrease slightly this Sunday allowing for more sun and warmer temps.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms early through 7pm, lows 69-77.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

TROPICS: A strong tropical wave has moved of the west African coast. This wave will continue to move in a general west direction and has a 20% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.

