Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 6-25-2021

*
*(wtoc)
By Dave Turley
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A frontal boundary will remain to our south and dissipate tonight.  This will keep us cooler, less humid and with only a slight chance for showers and storms mainly south of the Altamaha River.  High pressure settles to our north and the circulation around the high will help push a weak coastal trough inland Saturday.  This will help keep our temps well below average and bring in Atlantic moisture which increases our chance for showers and storms.  Rain chances decrease slightly this Sunday allowing for more sun and warmer temps.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms early through 7pm, lows 69-77.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

TROPICS:  A strong tropical wave has moved of the west African coast.  This wave will continue to move in a general west direction and has a 20% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
SPD detectives are trying to identify a woman involved in an aggravated assault at Church’s...
Savannah Police working to identify aggravated assault suspect
Madison Bishop
“This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”: Family of Richmond Hill homicide victim remembers mother of three
*
Georgia labor agency sued over delays in jobless benefits
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a crash that has all lanes of Dean Forest...
TIU investigates fatal crash on Dean Forest Rd.

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Spotty afternoon showers
Spotty showers possible this afternoon
Andrew's Noon forecast 6.25
Spotty showers move onshore this afternoon
Andrew's Friday morning forecast 6.25
Low 60s inland Friday morning
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast