Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Georgia man pleads not guilty in death of girlfriend in Iowa

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 32-year-old Georgia man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend in Iowa.

Justin Wright, of Atlanta, entered his plea Thursday in the death of 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs. Wright, also known as J Wright, is a multi-platinum songwriter in Atlanta.

Bibbs was found shot to death in a Davenport, Iowa, home on May 9. Bibbs mother, Cassandra Bibbs, said her daughter met Wright in Atlanta, where she had moved to start a singing career.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Bishop
“This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”: Family of Richmond Hill homicide victim remembers mother of three
*
Georgia labor agency sued over delays in jobless benefits
Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Richard Dodson
Man charged with killing his fiancé in Richmond Hill
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones will lay out details of a new Racketeering...
New coalition in Savannah to crack down on organized crime
Homeownership is a goal many Americans strive for.
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on three new homes in Chatham Co.
Georgia sued for ban on gender-affirming care under Medicaid
Judge allows Georgia ballot review case to move forward