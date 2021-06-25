Georgia man pleads not guilty in death of girlfriend in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 32-year-old Georgia man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend in Iowa.

Justin Wright, of Atlanta, entered his plea Thursday in the death of 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs. Wright, also known as J Wright, is a multi-platinum songwriter in Atlanta.

Bibbs was found shot to death in a Davenport, Iowa, home on May 9. Bibbs mother, Cassandra Bibbs, said her daughter met Wright in Atlanta, where she had moved to start a singing career.

