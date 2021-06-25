As Georgia quits federal jobless aid, many to lose payments

By JEFF AMY Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is quitting federal programs this week that pay unemployment benefits to people not usually eligible.

It’s also quitting a program that pays an extra $300 a week to everyone who gets unemployment.

Georgia could have kept using federal funding for those programs through Sept. 6. But Labor Commissioner Mark Butler and Gov. Brian Kemp say the move is needed because employers are having trouble finding workers.

Some workers, though, say job markets in their industries haven’t yet recovered from the pandemic.

Amy Bielawski of Tucker is a party entertainer. She says her work hasn’t come back and losing payments will hurt her financially.

