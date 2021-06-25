Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Georgia sued for ban on gender-affirming care under Medicaid

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Two transgender women are suing the state of Georgia, saying they’ve been denied access to gender-affirming health care under Georgia’s Medicaid program.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the federal lawsuit Thursday in Atlanta on behalf of Shon Thomas and Gwendolyn Cheney. The suit says the state of Georgia bans gender-affirming surgeries in violation of the U.S. Constitution, the Affordable Care Act and the Medicaid Act.

A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Community Health, which is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond Thursday to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Bishop
“This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”: Family of Richmond Hill homicide victim remembers mother of three
*
Georgia labor agency sued over delays in jobless benefits
Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Richard Dodson
Man charged with killing his fiancé in Richmond Hill
Department of Health warning Georgians about the Delta variant

Latest News

Homeownership is a goal many Americans strive for.
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on three new homes in Chatham Co.
Source: WTOC
Georgia man pleads not guilty in death of girlfriend in Iowa
Judge allows Georgia ballot review case to move forward
Siamak Bayki
Aggravated assault suspect arrested by Port Wentworth Police