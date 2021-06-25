Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on three new homes in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homeownership is a goal many Americans strive for.

This month people are celebrating the value of owning a home. June is National Homeownership Month.

To celebrate, Habitat for Humanity Savannah is breaking ground on three future homes. These homes will allow future Habitat Homeowners the opportunity to grow and raise a family.

“Our homeowners today Ms. Brittany Jackson. I’m so excited to see her come through the program. I joined the program right at the middle of the pandemic. Brittany came to me and told me how upset she was because of the pandemic her progress was slowing down. She never lost faith. So I’m so excited to walk along side her as she builds her home and that we built this legacy for her and her family,” said Zerik Samples, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Coastal Empire.

“It feels amazing. As a single mother this is exciting for us. I worked very hard to make sure we have stable home, somewhere comfortable for us to live forever that we will own,” said future homeowner Brittany Jackson.

Habitat For Humanity is still taking applications and looking for volunteers.

