Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on three new homes in Chatham Co.

Homeownership is a goal many Americans strive for.
Homeownership is a goal many Americans strive for.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homeownership is a goal many Americans strive for.

This month people are celebrating the value of owning a home. June is National Homeownership Month.

To celebrate, Habitat for Humanity Savannah is breaking ground on three future homes. These homes will allow future Habitat Homeowners the opportunity to grow and raise a family.

“Our homeowners today Ms. Brittany Jackson. I’m so excited to see her come through the program. I joined the program right at the middle of the pandemic. Brittany came to me and told me how upset she was because of the pandemic her progress was slowing down. She never lost faith. So I’m so excited to walk along side her as she builds her home and that we built this legacy for her and her family,” said Zerik Samples, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Coastal Empire.

“It feels amazing. As a single mother this is exciting for us. I worked very hard to make sure we have stable home, somewhere comfortable for us to live forever that we will own,” said future homeowner Brittany Jackson.

Habitat For Humanity is still taking applications and looking for volunteers.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Bishop
“This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”: Family of Richmond Hill homicide victim remembers mother of three
*
Georgia labor agency sued over delays in jobless benefits
Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Richard Dodson
Man charged with killing his fiancé in Richmond Hill
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Residents concerned by violence in their community hopeful new organizations have impact
Residents concerned by violence in their community hopeful new organizations have impact
Club One’s legacy, future in the Hostess City
Club One’s legacy, future in the Hostess City
Club One
Club One’s legacy, future in the Hostess City
Businesses will no longer be able to use parking spaces for outdoor dining in the city of...
City of Savannah to end parklet program July 1st