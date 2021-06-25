Investigation into unauthorized graves continues at Statesboro cemetery

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families who have buried a loved one in a private cemetery in Statesboro are contacting police to help in an ongoing investigation.

Folks with the A.C. Dunlap Cemetery say families have come out of the woodworks in the past few weeks since WTOC’s stories first aired about possibly questionable burials here.

Statesboro Police confirm 20 families have contacted them in the last two weeks. Each wants to know whether the plot where their loved one is buried was purchased from the cemetery or not.

Daniel Grumby, attorney for the cemetery owners, says they’ve counted 40 graves in recent years that weren’t authorized or purchased. Some new graves encroach on the property fence and other places, like the dirt road that encircles the cemetery.

“That’s supposed to go all the way around for processions. Now, you can see individuals have been buried on that road,” Grumby said.

The owners recently had landscapers cleanup for the first time in more than a year after their groundskeeper passed away. They say the funds from unpurchased plots now totals more than $40,000 and would help them keep up the property.

But Grumby says it’s about respecting the resting place of others.

“We want to tell people you can bury your loved one here with the proper permission. Let us help you and tell you where they can do so you’re not burying on top of somebody else,” Grumby said.

Or burying on a plot that someone purchased years ago as their final resting place.

He says that issue far outweighs the funds collected. We’ll continue to follow this story and keep you updated.

Anyone who’s buried a loved one there in the last 10 years is asked to contact Statesboro Police Department.

