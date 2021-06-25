Sky Cams
Spotty afternoon showers

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(First Alert Weather)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our Friday morning temperatures start out slightly below average for this time of the year with mid to upper 60s inland!

We’re watching showers offshore that will move onshore throughout the day. With increased cloud coverage, we’ll see our high temperatures only top out in the mid 80s, about five degrees below average!

As showers move onshore, we could see some slowdowns on the roads. Some of these showers could be heavy, but the overall severe threat is low. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, but make sure you know where your rain gear is before heading out in the morning! A few spotty showers will still be around this evening, but most of us will be dry overnight.

Tybee Tides: 7.4′ 9:06AM I -0.4′ 3:28PM I 9.0′ 9:44PM

We’ll return to our typical summertime pattern this weekend, with morning temperatures in the lower 70s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered downpours are possible during the afternoon, but more of us will miss out on the rain this weekend than those that will see it.

This active pattern extends into this coming work week as we continue to see high humidity levels with afternoon downpours possible. Highs remain slightly below average, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to about 90 degrees through the middle of the work week.

Tropical:

We are watching a tropical wave that has moved off the western coast of Africa. Further development is not expected over the next couple of days, but there is a 30% chance this could become a tropical cyclone within the next five days. We’ll keep tabs on it over the weekend, but there are no direct threats to us here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

