Summer ‘Book Drop Blitz’ happening in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - With summer heat comes summer reading.

The book drop blitz will send supplies of a different book to different libraries around Beaufort county over the next 7 weeks. The best part is, each week’s featured novel will be free to those who can pull it off the shelf before supply runs out.

“The more books we can get into the hands of readers the better and this program provides a ton of books to have their own libraries built. And with the summer reading program this just gives them something else to read,” said Traci Cox, Marketing and Communications Manager at Beaufort County Library System.

These surprise books won’t just be for one group of people too.

“There are books for everyone. There are chapter books, there are picture books and there are more books that adults would be interested in so there’s really a variety for everyone.”

If you want more information about the Book Drop Blitz and how you can get your free new books, go to the Beaufort County Library Systems Facebook page starting Monday.

