CDC reports salmonella outbreak in frozen cooked shrimp

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday night the CDC announced that there has been a salmonella outbreak in frozen cooked shrimp Avanti Frozen Foods.

The CDC advises to not eat, sell, or serve recalled frozen cooked shrimp. Throw them away or return them to the store. Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Recalled shrimp were sold under multiple brand names:

365

Censea

Chicken of the Sea

CWNO

Hannaford

Honest Catch

Meijer

Open Acres

Waterfront Bistro

There have been six illnesses and two hospitalizations due to the consumption of these frozen shrimp. These were reported in Nevada and Arizona. These frozen shrimp were supplied by Avanti Frozen Foods and were imported between December 2020 to February 2021, but may have been sold in stores more recently.

Salmonella was found in a sample of Avanti Frozen Foods shrimp that was collected as part of FDA’s Imported Seafood Compliance Program.

Symptoms of Salmonella

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

What businesses should do:

Do not sell or serve recalled products.

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled products.

