Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Community shows love to local businesses during Explore Broughton Community Day

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Broughton Street businesses were shown a lot of love on Saturday. The City of Savannah hosted Explore Broughton Community Day, inviting tourists and Savannahians out to celebrate local businesses.

Those who attended walked around with a Bingo card to mark off each business they stopped by.

“I’m out here because I love Savannah, G.A.,” said longtime Savannah resident James Frazier, Jr.

After several months of construction, business owners said they’ve been waiting for this day and the foot traffic was long overdue.

“It’s been hard with the pandemic and the construction and we just need more support to stay open down here. We’d like the locals as well as the tourists to come down and support us today,” said Bennali’s Coastal Wear owner Romero Tanner.

Savannahians and tourists didn’t pass up the chance to support and give businesses the boost they needed.

Tanner said hopefully people will realize there is access to these businesses and their doors are always open.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What happens after Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway closes on July 1?
Brittany Davis and her son, Javon.
Savannah Police locate missing mother, 1-year-old son
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
$100,000 reward offered for info that solves Murdaugh family killings
Pictures from a break-in inside of Savannah's Whitaker Street garage.
Safety concerns in Savannah’s city-owned garages
Police lights
Juvenile injured in shooting on Emerald Dr. in the Frazier Homes

Latest News

Community shows love to local businesses during Explore Broughton Community Day
Community shows love to local businesses during Explore Broughton Community Day
Governor Kemp says the decision from the justice department to sue Georgia over the state’s...
DOJ suing Ga. over state’s new voting law, Gov. Kemp addresses lawsuit while in Savannah
DOJ suing Ga. over state’s new voting law, Gov. Kemp addresses lawsuit while in Savannah
DOJ suing Ga. over state’s new voting law, Gov. Kemp addresses lawsuit while in Savannah
Police lights
Juvenile injured in shooting on Emerald Dr. in the Frazier Homes