Community shows love to local businesses during Explore Broughton Community Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Broughton Street businesses were shown a lot of love on Saturday. The City of Savannah hosted Explore Broughton Community Day, inviting tourists and Savannahians out to celebrate local businesses.

Those who attended walked around with a Bingo card to mark off each business they stopped by.

“I’m out here because I love Savannah, G.A.,” said longtime Savannah resident James Frazier, Jr.

After several months of construction, business owners said they’ve been waiting for this day and the foot traffic was long overdue.

“It’s been hard with the pandemic and the construction and we just need more support to stay open down here. We’d like the locals as well as the tourists to come down and support us today,” said Bennali’s Coastal Wear owner Romero Tanner.

Savannahians and tourists didn’t pass up the chance to support and give businesses the boost they needed.

Tanner said hopefully people will realize there is access to these businesses and their doors are always open.

