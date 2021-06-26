Spotty showers this evening, better rain chances ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated downpours continue to advance inland late this afternoon, leaving slightly cooler air in their wake.

Temperatures are in the low to mid 80s along I-95, but some of our far-western communities are closer to 90 degrees! These isolated showers will continue to head west over the next few hours, weakening after sunset. Most of our evening plans will be good to go, with a light easterly breeze and temperatures still in the lower 80s at sunset.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 0.1′ 5:08AM I 7.5′ 10:57AM I 0.4′ 5:13PM

Sunday morning starts off in the low to mid 70s with a stray coastal shower or two possible. Overall, Sunday will be drier compared to Saturday. Isolated showers push inland, with the best chance mainly to the west of I-95 during the afternoon. With less cloud cover, temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 80s to about 90 degrees.

Tropical moisture increases as we head into the work week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The severe threat is low, but the main threat will be isolated pockets of heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding for a few neighborhoods. This unsettled weather pattern continues throughout the work week with daily rain chances, including spotty afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will peak a degree or two below our average high of 91 degrees.

Tropical update:

There is a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms south of Bermuda that will continue moving west over the next few days. Although this only has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, we could see an increase in moisture across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire Monday and Tuesday.

There is a broad area of showers and thunderstorms with only a 10% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. This could increase moisture in our area at the beginning of the work week. pic.twitter.com/9X1pH9fBET — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) June 26, 2021

We also are continuing to keep tabs on a tropical wave that has moved off the west coast of Africa. This will move into the Central Atlantic next week, with a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days. We are not under a direct threat from this tropical wave, but we will keep you updated!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.