Walter Scott’s brother says more to be done after Chauvin sentencing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Walter Scott’s brother and community activists say there are a lot of changes left to be made after Derek Chauvin was sentenced for George Floyd’s murder.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, to 22 1/2 years in prison for Floyd’s murder.

As people across the country watched the sentencing, the scene hit close to home for Anthony Scott whose brother was shot and killed by a former North Charleston police officer in 2015.

Scott says when it comes to the death of another person, he feels like the person charged should receive the maximum sentence possible.

“I understand people want to fight for their lives, but when you have lost a loved one and they will never return again, and you have somebody else on the other end that’s fighting a sentence for injustice for what they have done against your loved one, it’s incredibly hard,” Scott said.” Twenty years no matter what is a long time, it really is. But is it a long enough time, when you will never ever see your loved one again? I would say no.”

Scott believes the sentence gives more of a reason to fight for changes and police reform.

“Now that we see that even when you do get a conviction and get a sentence, they are going to be given leniency in getting that,” he said. “We need to make sure that we have laws and policies in place so that families don’t even have to make it to that point of losing a loved one at the hands of a police officer who has chosen the career to protect and to serve.”

Community activist Thomas Dixon agrees that there is still a lot of work to do both nationally and on a local level.

" For years the community has been crying out about unjust and unfair treatment and it’s been ignored. Now is the time in the aftermath of all of the officer involved shootings we’ve seen, now is the time for law enforcement agencies, for our local, county, state, and federal governments to take a step back and listen to the voice of the people,” Dixon said.

Chauvin will have 90 days to file an appeal.

