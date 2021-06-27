Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Bluffton woman crowned Miss South Carolina

A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.
A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.(Amanda Ferguson Photography)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.

19-year-old Julia Herrin, who attends Auburn University, won the pageant Saturday at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

She competed as Miss Clarendon.

According to a press release, she performed Moonlight Sonata 3rd Movement on the piano for her talent.

Herrin will receive a $60,000 scholarship and is expected to compete in the Miss America competition in December.

Miss Charleston Christina Grace Harding made the top 10, and Miss North Charleston Brooke Vu and Miss Berkeley County Carli Drayton made the top 16.

17-year-old Dabria Aguilar, a student at Hanahan High School, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021 on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What happens after Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway closes on July 1?
Pictures from a break-in inside of Savannah's Whitaker Street garage.
Safety concerns in Savannah’s city-owned garages
Brittany Davis and her son, Javon.
Savannah Police locate missing mother, 1-year-old son
Police lights
Juvenile injured in shooting on Emerald Dr. in the Frazier Homes
A driver is in the hospital after speeding through a check point Saturday night in Bryan County.
Police use PIT maneuver on suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals in Bryan Co.

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Hampton...
SCHP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Hampton Co.
A driver is in the hospital after speeding through a check point Saturday night in Bryan County.
Police use PIT maneuver on suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals in Bryan Co.
World War II veteran Johnnie Jones received the Purple Heart Saturday, June 26, at Louisiana's...
101-year-old Louisiana veteran receives Purple Heart
Savannah’s Fifth District invites community leaders to discuss future of Coastal Empire...
Savannah’s Fifth District invites community leaders to discuss future of Coastal Empire Fairgrounds