Community panels meet with Savannah city manager finalists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The three finalists for the Savannah city manager position met with community panels Saturday, made up of community and business leaders as well as members of the media to field questions on a wide range of topics.

Jay Melder, Assistant City Administrator for Washington D.C., Sheryl Long, Assistant City Manager for Cincinnati and Heath Lloyd, Assistant City Manager in Savannah were asked questions one at a time about a number of topics, from their respective communication styles, to the biggest mistake they ever made on a project.

One question asked of all three was how they plan on building relationships with underserved communities who may not trust the authorities.

“It has been my experience that people do not feel comfortable coming to the government. And that’s whether that be City Hall or any type of thing that they think is of authoritative nature. So because of that, it’s almost that boots on the ground mentality where we have to meet people where they’re at,” said Long.

Melder said in his response the issue of a lack of trust in authorities is a key issue across America, not just in Savannah, and that there’s not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Melder said, “The role of city manager is one, you’ve got to be able to support the department and resource department in a way so it can respond to community trust issues in a positive way, and that it’s living up to its ideals about how it wants to interact with community, and how community wants the department to interact with them, which is most important.”

Lloyd drew on his recent experience as one of the Savannah city officials who responded in the hours and days following a mass shooting in Savannah just weeks ago to answer the question.

“A week later, Friday night, me, Chief Minter, several council members, the police department, SPD, we went right back to that same spot, and we grieved with that community. We gave that community hot dogs, hamburgers and we showed that community that although bad things happen, we are still right here,” said Lloyd.

Each of the three finalists met with council members on Friday, and we expect in the coming weeks one of the three will be selected by City Council.

