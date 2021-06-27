FIRST ALERT: Tropical moistures increases Monday’s rain chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a warm afternoon across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s away from the coastline.

Most of us will remain dry for the rest of the day, but there are a few isolated downpours cooling off a handful of lucky neighborhoods. What rain has developed will diminish after sunset with temperatures dropping back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.5′ 5:57AM I 7.5′ 11:54AM I 0.9′ 6:04PM

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day:

This small area of low pressure now has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours. We could see some strengthening once it moves over the Gulf stream. Locally heavy rain is possible late Monday morning into the evening w/ wind gusts up to 40 mph. pic.twitter.com/KlJgN8beYB — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 27, 2021

There is a small low-pressure system about 500 miles off the Georgia or South Carolina coastline. This system has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours. This system will continue moving west toward the coast tonight into Monday. Impact-wise, we will see an increase in moisture Monday morning through the afternoon. Some of these showers will be heavy while they move onshore. This increases our minor flooding threat along the coast, especially around the midday high tide which is around noon. Tide projections this afternoon keep the high tide under the minor flood stage. We also expect to see an increase in rip currents along with the potential for minor beach erosion. Simply put, Monday will not be a good beach day. Thankfully, widespread flooding and the risk for severe weather are both low. Showers linger over inland communities Monday evening.

Tuesday won’t be quite as wet with isolated showers around and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A more-active pattern settles in during the middle of the work week into this coming 4th of July weekend. Temperatures will also be warm, with highs consistently in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Although it is still a week out, this coming weekend does look wet. Don’t cancel any plans, but make sure to check back in with us as we continue to fine-tune the forecast!

Tropical Update:

In addition to the low-pressure system that will bring us rain Monday, there is another system further out in the Atlantic. A low associated with a tropical wave is located about 700 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system only has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days as it continues moving west toward the central Atlantic. There is no concern with this system right now, but we will keep you updated!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

