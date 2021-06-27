New rules limiting flounder catch start July 1 in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A significant reduction in the number of southern flounder has led South Carolina lawmakers to reduce the number of fish that can be caught per day.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the new rules go into effect Thursday and limit one person to five flounder per day or a boat to 10 fish per day.

The previous limits were twice as many flounder.

The new rules also increase the minimum size to keep a flounder to 16 inches, up one inch from the previous rule.

The wildlife agency says lawmakers in the same bill increased saltwater fishing license fees from $10 a year to $15 a year.

