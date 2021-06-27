Police use PIT maneuver on suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver is in the hospital after speeding through a check point Saturday night in Bryan County.

According to a post on the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Sunday, the Traffic Enforcement Unit were conducting a DUI/Drug Enforcement Operation on Highway 204 around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck sped through the check point and refused to stop. Deputies chased the suspect’s vehicle into Chatham County, while observing the driver throwing what appeared to be bags of drugs or drug related objects out of the window.

It ended when police conducted a PIT maneuver on the pickup before it reached the intersection of Highway 204 and I-95. The pickup slid into the ditch and overturned.

Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the pickup.

Police searched the pickup and found illegal narcotics and it was later determined that the driver was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for Dangerous Drug Violations.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

