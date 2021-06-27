Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Report: Burning warehouse staff delayed calling firefighters

An explosion caused a fire at a warehouse at the Port of Brunswick in Georgia.
An explosion caused a fire at a warehouse at the Port of Brunswick in Georgia.(Brantley County Emergency Management Agency)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - Georgia investigators say managers of a burning warehouse next to a residential neighborhood waited a day before calling the local fire department for help. A large pile of wood pellets caught fire last month and destroyed a vast warehouse operated by the company Logistec at the Port of Brunswick.

A report by investigators for Georgia’s state insurance and fire safety commissioner says Logistec employees initially responded to the fire threat with a private “fire brigade” before calling the Brunswick Fire Department on May 2. Their report says the fire grew so large it threatened nearby residences and firefighters had to stay on the scene for weeks. Logistec did not immediately return an email message seeking comment. No one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What happens after Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway closes on July 1?
Pictures from a break-in inside of Savannah's Whitaker Street garage.
Safety concerns in Savannah’s city-owned garages
Brittany Davis and her son, Javon.
Savannah Police locate missing mother, 1-year-old son
Police lights
Juvenile injured in shooting on Emerald Dr. in the Frazier Homes
A driver is in the hospital after speeding through a check point Saturday night in Bryan County.
Police use PIT maneuver on suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals in Bryan Co.

Latest News

Fort Benning sign
General urges people to get vaccinated to protect soldiers
A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.
Bluffton woman crowned Miss South Carolina
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Hampton...
SCHP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Hampton Co.
New rules limiting flounder catch start July 1 in SC