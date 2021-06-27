Sky Cams
Rincon celebrates the Fourth of July after COVID-19 canceled last year’s events

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people were out on Saturday for an early Fourth of July celebration in Rincon. It started off with a parade and ended at Freedom Park for live music and entertainment.

It was a fun-filled day for many in the City of Rincon and beyond who came out for their annual Fourth of July celebration.

“It’s just an important part of our celebration. Celebrating who we are as a country and our freedoms and we as a city certainly want to be a part of that and give our folks an opportunity to celebrate that together,” said Rincon Mayor Ken Lee.

The Freedom Rings Celebration kicked off with the first Effingham Heroes parade down Fort Howard Road to Freedom Park. Mayor Ken Lee says it’s exciting to be able to host it this year after having to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That was a great disappointment to a lot of people including us, but tonight we’re going to have fireworks again and we look forward to that,” said Lee.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also made a stop at the event. Mayor Lee says this is the first time the City of Rincon has ever had a sitting governor come for a visit.

“I’d like to present he and the First Lady with a key to the City of Rincon,” he said.

“It is an honor for me to be here just to help you all celebrate the independence of this state and this country and to me it has never been more important,” said Gov. Kemp.

The event also included food trucks, bounce houses for the kids, music and vendors and ended with a fireworks show.

“It’s cool because they do fireworks and they have the blowups and they do a speech,” said parade participant Luke Vanness.

