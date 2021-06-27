Savannah community lines up for hurricane bucket giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Now is the time to get prepared for hurricane season. Saturday was day two of WTOC’s hurricane bucket giveaway in Savannah’s Economic Opportunity Authority parking lot.

In addition to the 500 buckets given out on Wednesday, another thousand were given out on Saturday.

“I left home at 3:45 this morning,” said hurricane bucket recipient Annie Lee.

Car after car after car lined up with people eager for a bright orange bucket.

“It means a whole lot to me because I can just come out here and wait and wait and then I get a good bucket, a basket. I get good stuff, so I thank God for it,” said Lee.

Each bucket had emergency essentials, from a first-aid kit and flashlight, to waterproof supplies and gear.

“How can we make sure hurricane season is a little bit easier for them? And we thought, let’s give away emergency items,” said Chelsea Sawyer of Chatham Emergency Management Agency.

WTOC joined together with CEMA, the Economic Opportunity Authority, Home Depot and International Paper for Saturday’s giveaway.

“A lot of people have had a lot of financial constraints so that’s the best thing for us to do to be able to give back,” said Shea Sanders, an assistant manager at Home Depot.

Around 50 volunteers, including the WTOC First Alert Weather team, loaded up the cars. Some even busted a few moves for the cars passing by.

Many of the groups involved say they know these hurricane buckets are going to make a huge difference for the recipients.

“In the event that it happens, and we pray that it doesn’t, they’ll be prepared and ready, if in fact that it comes. They could do a lot with it. It’s not just for the hurricane. They can do a lot of other things with this bucket,” said Terry Tolbert, interim Executive Director of the Economic Opportunity Authority.

