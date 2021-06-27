SCHP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Hampton Co.
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A single-vehicle crash in Hampton County has left one person dead.
The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95NB near Mile Marker 39.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2012 GMC Sierra ran off the left side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.
The driver of the vehicle died on scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
