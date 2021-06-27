Wetter start to the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday morning starts off in the low to mid 70s with a stray coastal shower or two possible.

Communities west of I-95 have the best shot at some "free water" on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/aRVlAIBSQA — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) June 27, 2021

Overall, Sunday will be drier compared to Saturday. Isolated showers push inland, with the best chance mainly to the west of I-95 during the afternoon. With less cloud cover, temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 80s to about 90 degrees.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 0.1′ 5:08AM I 7.5′ 10:57AM I 0.4′ 5:13PM

Tropical moisture increases as we head into the work week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The severe threat is low, but the main threat will be isolated pockets of heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding for a few neighborhoods. This unsettled weather pattern continues throughout the work week with daily rain chances, including spotty afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will peak a degree or two below our average high of 91 degrees.

Tropical update:

There is a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms south of Bermuda that will continue moving west over the next few days. Although this only has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, we could see an increase in moisture across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire Monday and Tuesday. We also are continuing to keep tabs on a tropical wave that has moved off the west coast of Africa. This will move into the Central Atlantic next week, with a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days. We are not under a direct threat from this tropical wave, but we will keep you updated!

