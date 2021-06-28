Additional unemployment benefits end in Georgia and South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The additional federal funds available for people on unemployment ended over the weekend. Starting this week, the unemployment system will go back to pre-pandemic rules and regulations for both Georgia and South Carolina.

On the day the additional programs ended there were around 330,000 people in Georgia receiving the benefits.

During the pandemic, the average unemployment recipient in Georgia was receiving income that was equivalent to $14/hour for a 40 hour work week. The Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says that income is hard to compete with for many local businesses.

With a workforce shortage causing challenges for businesses in nearly all industries, Butler says now is the time to end the additional funding programs and get Georgians back to work.

“Here is the reality, if we keep paying people to stay home and our small businesses across the state cannot find the workers they need and our government is going to start putting these small businesses out of business and that is not our philosophy,” said Mark Butler the Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner. “We want to do everything we can to help Georgia’s economy grow, help these small businesses grow and help our families have good incomes and good jobs and that is what this move is really about.”

Butler added that there has never been a better time to find a job in the state of Georgia, currently there are more than 200,000 job postings on the state’s job website.

