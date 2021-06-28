Bryan County residents voice concerns over rezoning plans

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Board of Commissioners called a meeting last Friday to discuss plans to rezone more than 2,000 acres of land for industrial use. Some residents from Pembroke and Richmond Hill attended the meeting and spoke about their concerns regarding protection of the land.

“All this here is all family from here on back in,” said Daniel Bryant, a pastor and Bryan County landowner.

Bryant owns 40 acres near Black Creek, and his land is near an area Bryan County plans to rezone. For miles, his family has land, houses and memories that he holds on to.

“That’s the original Schuman. That’s where my grandparents lived,” said Bryant.

This land is special to Bryant. His family has passed acres of land down from generation to generation, so he wants city leaders to think of families like his and move rezoning elsewhere.

“Other means can be done. It may cost a little bit more, but it’d be well worth it to this creek, Mill Creek, Canoochee River, the Ogeechee River, if they could just find out some way to get rid of their waste besides putting it all in the water,” he said.

WTOC asked him what he and the community would need to have peace of mind.

“Paper you know that will promise us that they will not run their pipelines over to this creek for a sewer,” Bryant said.

But Bryan County Chairman of the Board of Commissioners says they’ve taken all of this into consideration.

“That Black Creek, it’s about 2800 feet away and that’s all wetlands and they’re not permitted to do anything within those wetlands,” said Chairman Carter Infinger, of the Bryan County Board of Commissioners.

He says the Board hears everyone’s concerns and they along with land developers are working to address them.

“It is special, all that land up there. They’re born and raised a couple generations there and it is important to the Commission to make sure their land is protected,” said Infinger.

“Just a place of God’s beauty, what he gave to us and I think it’s man’s responsibility to tend to it and take care of it,” said Bryant.

The Chairman of the Board of Commissioners says within the next week engineers and others involved in rezoning plans will sit down with people in the community to show them a clear course of action and put their minds at ease.

