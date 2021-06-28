Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Effingham Co. job fair helping community get back to work

The job fair helped connect employers to potential employees
Effingham Co. Job Fair
Effingham Co. Job Fair(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses of all kinds made their way to Effingham County Monday.

These local businesses survived the pandemic but, “now we are in the need for great people to join our team,” said Henry Walker with DJ’s Home Care Specialists.

Which is why they decided to take part in a job fair hosted by the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce.

“This job fair is an effort to reach out into the community to find people who are looking for work, or better work,” said Chamber CEO Andrew Cripps.

The job fair bringing in people like Elizabeth Lasiter.

“I’ve been in the service industry for quite some time. I think I need an official job.”

While employment numbers in the county have come up slightly with the beginning of summer and end of federal unemployment.

Still, “it is a bit below where it would have been before the COVID pandemic,” said Cripps.

Meaning there are plenty of openings.

“Most businesses that I’ve talked to are looking for a position or two to be filled right now. There’s definitely a great chance to get in with some great companies right now,” said Rachel Thompson with Bank of Newington.

Companies that are competing to find and keep employees.

“We offer the best benefits and we offer a culture that when we take someone in, they stay with us forever,” said Miranda Gillis of Thompson & Thompson Service Group.

Showing candidates like Elizabeth what’s available in their own back yard.

“I like this so much because there are good jobs. There’s Ameris Bank, the Sherriff’s Office. A lot of good jobs with good opportunities.”

If you weren’t able to make it to today’s job fair, you can always contact the Chamber of Commerce for help finding openings in the county by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain bands continue into the evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical Storm Danny forms off the South Carolina coast
A driver is in the hospital after speeding through a check point Saturday night in Bryan County.
Police use PIT maneuver on suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals in Bryan Co.
An explosion caused a fire at a warehouse at the Port of Brunswick in Georgia.
Report: Burning warehouse staff delayed calling firefighters
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Hampton...
SCHP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Hampton Co.
Patricia Espre ran from Lubec, Maine, the easternmost point in the U.S. to Key West, Florida,...
Savannah woman runs from Maine to Key West to raise money for nonprofit supporting single parents

Latest News

Richmond Hill’s annual 4th of July celebration happening Saturday
Some residents of Bryan County are voicing concerns about a plan to rezone 2,000 acres for...
Bryan County residents voice concerns over rezoning plans
Reports say Samuel Poulin was visiting relatives in New York when he was shot in Times Square....
Citadel issues statement on recent grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
Heavy rain bands continue into the evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical Storm Danny forms off the South Carolina coast
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest round of...
SC reports 136 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death