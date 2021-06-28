Effingham Co. job fair helping community get back to work

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses of all kinds made their way to Effingham County Monday.

These local businesses survived the pandemic but, “now we are in the need for great people to join our team,” said Henry Walker with DJ’s Home Care Specialists.

Which is why they decided to take part in a job fair hosted by the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce.

“This job fair is an effort to reach out into the community to find people who are looking for work, or better work,” said Chamber CEO Andrew Cripps.

The job fair bringing in people like Elizabeth Lasiter.

“I’ve been in the service industry for quite some time. I think I need an official job.”

While employment numbers in the county have come up slightly with the beginning of summer and end of federal unemployment.

Still, “it is a bit below where it would have been before the COVID pandemic,” said Cripps.

Meaning there are plenty of openings.

“Most businesses that I’ve talked to are looking for a position or two to be filled right now. There’s definitely a great chance to get in with some great companies right now,” said Rachel Thompson with Bank of Newington.

Companies that are competing to find and keep employees.

“We offer the best benefits and we offer a culture that when we take someone in, they stay with us forever,” said Miranda Gillis of Thompson & Thompson Service Group.

Showing candidates like Elizabeth what’s available in their own back yard.

“I like this so much because there are good jobs. There’s Ameris Bank, the Sherriff’s Office. A lot of good jobs with good opportunities.”

If you weren’t able to make it to today’s job fair, you can always contact the Chamber of Commerce for help finding openings in the county by clicking here.

