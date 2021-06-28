Sky Cams
Family Promise of the Coastal Empire challenges community to spend one night without a bed to raise awareness of homelessness

The Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, a full-service emergency shelter, spent Saturday night raising awareness of homelessness by challenging the community to spend one night without a bed.(Family Promise of the Coastal Empire)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, a full-service emergency shelter, spent Saturday night raising awareness of homelessness by challenging the community to spend one night without a bed.

The challenge is part of an annual campaign among the national Family Promise Network but it’s the first time the nonprofit is hosting the event in the Coastal Empire. Families from all over Savannah took part in the challenge, sleeping on their floor, car and even in their backyard. The shelter’s Executive Director Katrina Bostick says her family participated in the challenge, but reality quickly set in.

“We tried to do it all night. Of course I have two teenagers and it was an extremely uncomfortable situation for them. And that’s the point, to be uncomfortable. Our families don’t have an option to go inside their dwelling at 3:00 in the morning,” she said.

Bostick says Family Promise is looking at how they can change homelessness in the Coastal Empire. This is just one of the ways they can advocate for all of the families they serve.

