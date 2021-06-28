FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Area of low pressure brings risk of heavy rain, rough beach weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rain and storms offshore are building their way into our area early this morning as an area of low pressure over the southwest Atlantic approaches our coastline. The area of low pressure has a medium, 60%, chance of tropical development before it moves inland later today.

Regardless of whether this becomes a tropical system, or not, our forecast impacts remain the same - elevated risk of rip currents, clusters of thunderstorms with heavy rain, briefly rougher surf and breezier inland weather. Winds may gust stronger than 40 MPH in storms and along the beaches through late afternoon. Rain may be locally heavy, but there is only a very low risk of severe weather.

The stormiest weather is expected to occur along the I-95 corridor and Savannah Metro between mid-morning and mid-afternoon. The forecast dries out from east, to west, this evening as lower pressure passes inland.

Rain accumulations will average between .05″ and 1.5″. A few communities - one, or two, spots - may get more than 3″ of rain by early evening. Street flooding is possible where the heavies rain occurs.

No coastal flooding is forecast.

