FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Area of low pressure brings wetter weather, bad beach day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a warm, muggy start to Monday and I’m already tracking rain and storms offshore - building their way towards our coastline early this morning as an area of low pressure just off of the southeast coast has a medium, 60%, chance of tropical development before it moves inland along our coastline later today.

Regardless of whether this becomes a tropical system, or not, our forecast impacts remain the same - elevated risk of rip currents, clusters of thunderstorms with heavy rain, briefly rougher surf and breezier inland weather. Winds may gust stronger than 40 MPH in storms and along the beaches through late afternoon. Rain may be locally heavy, but there is only a very low risk of severe weather.

The forecast dries out from east, to west, this evening as lower pressure passes inland. The forecast is drier and warmer Tuesday - upper 80s in the afternoon with only spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Warm weather and scattered storms dominate the afternoons through Thursday followed by a wetter holiday weekend as a cold front approaches our area and stall in the region through Independence Day.

It could be a pretty wet Independence Day weekend across the area. Have a ‘plan b’ for outdoor plans, or at lest remain aware that a rainout is possible.

