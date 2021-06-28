Grand jury decides no charges for trooper that shot Screven Co. man

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A grand jury has returned a no bill against a former Georgia State Patrol trooper that was fired after a shooting in Screven County in 2020.

No bill means that the grand jury does not recommend charges for the defendant.

Former trooper, Jake Thompson, shot and killed 60-year-old Julian Lewis in Screven County after a police chase. Thompson was facing charges of murder and aggravated assault after being arrested by the GBI.

BREAKING: A Screven County grand jury returns a No Bill against former GSP Trooper Jake Thompson in the 2020 shooting death of Julian Lewis. — WTOC Dal Cannady (@wtocdalcannady) June 28, 2021

The attorney for Thompson gave his thoughts on how the grand jury came to this decision.

“The grand jury, they engaged. They had questions. They spoke up which we wanted them to do that. Jake Thompson has never had anything to hide from the bottom of his heart,” attorney, Keith Barber said.

Thompson was fired by GSP after the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.