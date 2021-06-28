Grand jury decides no charges for trooper that shot Screven Co. man
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A grand jury has returned a no bill against a former Georgia State Patrol trooper that was fired after a shooting in Screven County in 2020.
No bill means that the grand jury does not recommend charges for the defendant.
Former trooper, Jake Thompson, shot and killed 60-year-old Julian Lewis in Screven County after a police chase. Thompson was facing charges of murder and aggravated assault after being arrested by the GBI.
The attorney for Thompson gave his thoughts on how the grand jury came to this decision.
“The grand jury, they engaged. They had questions. They spoke up which we wanted them to do that. Jake Thompson has never had anything to hide from the bottom of his heart,” attorney, Keith Barber said.
Thompson was fired by GSP after the shooting.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- Trooper fired, arrested after deadly officer-involved shooting in Screven Co.
- Felony murder case against Screven Co. trooper moving forward after preliminary hearing
- WTOC Investigates: Screven Co. chase began after attempted traffic stop for broken tail light
- Family of Julian Lewis to file suit against state of Ga. for his death
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.