Hilton Head Island preparing for tropical system

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - We’ve seen showers on Hilton Head Island throughout the day and even a lightning warning for people to get out of the water around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon but not all beach goers have been scared away.

Through stretches of heavy rain or none at all, the activity level at Coligny Beach has been constant all day. People say they came here for the beach, and they are not going to let precipitation rain on their parade.

“No we’re not gonna let it stop us, we’re gonna get wet anyway so we came a long way to just stay in the hotel,” said beachgoer Diana Alday.

“We’re on vacation and we are not gonna let that stop us. We’re not gonna let it stop us cause we want to enjoy the beach, that’s what we came here for,” said beachgoer Angel Cheek.

