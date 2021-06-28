Sky Cams
Longest-tenured whale shark at the Georgia Aquarium passes away

In this May, 30, 2010 photo, a whale shark swims in the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Inside a...
In this May, 30, 2010 photo, a whale shark swims in the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Inside a few small vials at the world's largest aquarium is the key to unlocking the mysteries of the planet's biggest fish. Scientists at the Georgia Aquarium and Emory University are teaming up to produce the first genome of the whale shark, bidding to catalog the DNA of a fish that long has puzzled researchers. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Aquarium announced Alice, the longest-tenured whale shark at the facility, passed away.

According to a Facebook post from the aquarium, a change was noticed in Alice’s behavior and bloodwork. Her condition worsened on Sunday and the decision was made, despite the team’s efforts, that the only humane option was to euthanize her.

Alice arrived at the aquarium in 2006. She was a rescue from Taiwan, where she was destined for the seafood market, according to the Georgia Aquarium.

We are heartbroken to share that our female whale shark, Alice, has passed away. Through routine monitoring and...

Posted by Georgia Aquarium on Monday, June 28, 2021

