New branding launched for Effingham Health System

FILE - A look at the old Effingham Health System branding.
FILE - A look at the old Effingham Health System branding.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham Health System made a big announcement, unveiling new branding for the entire health care system.

The community-owned healthcare system says this change is aimed at bringing quality healthcare closer-to-home for people in Effingham and surrounding communities.

Posted by Effingham Health System on Friday, June 25, 2021

Dr. Fran Witt said that they are not your typical rural hospital. She says they have invested in state of the art equipment, a robotic program, and well-trained physicians.

