New branding launched for Effingham Health System

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham Health System made a big announcement, unveiling new branding for the entire health care system.

The community-owned healthcare system says this change is aimed at bringing quality healthcare closer-to-home for people in Effingham and surrounding communities.

Check out this 90-second intro to our transformation and new branding. Follow our page to learn more. #Effingham #georgia Georgia Hospital Association Effingham Chamber Posted by Effingham Health System on Friday, June 25, 2021

Dr. Fran Witt said that they are not your typical rural hospital. She says they have invested in state of the art equipment, a robotic program, and well-trained physicians.

