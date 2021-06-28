Racing fuels passion for teams and drivers at Roebling Road Raceway

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a loud, fast-paced weekend in Bloomingdale as drivers from across the country competed at Roebling Road Raceway.

Tucked in behind the Georgia pines in Bloomingdale lies Roebling Road Raceway, a two-mile-long road course that has been home to race car enthusiasts for over half a century.

This 2.02 mile track was home to over 100 race cars over the weekend. (WTOC)

One of those enthusiasts is Wayne Brown, a veteran engine builder and dyno operator for an Oreca Le Mans Prototype Challenge car. Even for someone who has been in the business for over 30 years, Brown says nothing compares to a big race weekend.

This Oreca Le Mans Prototype Challenge car was the fastest car on track all weekend. (WTOC)

“People are coming from everywhere, up and down the East Coast. Everyone’s from Maine to Florida. Some people are coming from Alabama. Some people are coming from Michigan. It’s a big event,” said Brown.

Hundreds of members of the Sports Club Car Club of America came together to compete in multiple car classes this weekend.

With so many people in town, it’s not only one of the biggest weekends for the track, but for the surrounding communities as well.

“It is a big support for the community everywhere. Whether it be hotels, for the crew, food for the crew, gas for the racecars, gas for the tow trucks, everything, it all helps everybody,” said Brown.

Income that is a welcome sign for track owners and corresponding businesses across the county after a mostly silent summer due to COVID-19 last year.

For folks in the motorsports industry, a sense of community fuels their passion. It’s a passion they hope will drive race fans, young and old, to tracks across the country for years to come.

Racing has always been a family affair for the Ronson family. (WTOC)

“The numbers have been growing and been getting better ever since, which is what the sport needs in general regardless of COVID. It is pretty nice to see, people are enjoying it, they love it. New fans are coming out, old fans still love it. Everybody was just itching to come back out,” said driver Chris Ronson.

If you don’t think of it as just cars going around in a circle, think of it as people in vehicles trying to beat each other. It is not like a boxing match, where you are trying to beat each other up. It’s you’re trying to outthink and outsmart the guy ahead of you. How do I get around him?” said Brown.

“Until you see it and can talk to somebody that can explain it to you if you are unsure, ask questions. It’s the best thing in the world,” said Brown.

