Richmond Hill’s annual 4th of July celebration happening Saturday

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Fourth of July celebrations in Richmond Hill start Saturday.

The City told WTOC a few months ago it’s the largest event they put on every year. But city officials and leaders are giving their annual reminder that safety comes first.

The Richmond Hill Police Department says they want people to be smart about their decisions. Captain Brad Sykes says Richmond Hill has been lucky to have few fatalities or calls about misuse of fireworks in previous years, even more reason to continue celebrations with caution.

“Make sure only adults are using them. Make sure you’re not shooting them off in any closed area. And make sure you have plenty of room and you’re not shooting them up in trees or anything like that ‘cause that can start a fire. And don’t shoot them out in the roadway. Just, overall, be safe,” said Captain Sykes.

Richmond Hill’s Independence Day is this Saturday at J.F. Gregory Park.

