Savannah City Amateur Championship sees growth in 2021

More than 100 golfers teed off at Bacon Park Golf Course, hoping to add their name to the Savannah City Amateur Championship trophy.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Both the course and the tournament have a rich history in the Hostess City. The course was finished in 1926, and they believe the first City Amateur Championship was around 1930.

The tournament was not cancelled in 2020 like some others, but in 2021, it has exceeded entries and organizers say they were happy to see this tournament continue to grow as things return to normal from the pandemic.

“This year we’ve topped it in numbers. We’re over 120 entries, whereas last year we were at 105, so people were ready to come,” Fred Elmgren, the tournament director said. “This golf course has had another year to mature, and we’ve had a superintendent doing a wonderful job of getting this grass to grow. People wanted to come and play, and to see that many people, I mean right at the end, every time I turned around I had to put in a new line, or change this or that to get all the tee times right, and those are the kind of problems you like to have.”

The City Amateur got underway on Saturday.

Eric Williams of Pooler won the 2021 Savannah City Amateur Net Division Championship, shooting a 63 on Sunday.

The junior’s division gets underway Monday morning at 8:00 a.m.

