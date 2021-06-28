Savannah Police ask for assistance with shoplifting suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects believed to have shoplifted sunglasses from a store totaling more than $3,500.

Police say two women were seen on video surveillance leaving Bass Pro Shop with multiple pairs of Rayban sunglasses. One woman is described as being between 4′11″ and 5′3″ with a “short, dark pixie-style haircut with blonde highlights in the bangs,” according to a release from Savannah Police. The first suspect is estimated to be between 25-35 years old and was wearing a white crop top, white skirt and black sneakers on surveillance video.

The second suspect was captured on video wearing a camouflage hat, Adidas joggers, a dark-colored T-shirt and sneakers and long braids. She is believed to be between 5′5″ and 5′8″ and is estimated to be between 25-35 years old.

Savannah Police say the suspects were traveling in a white, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Savannah Police detectives at (912) 414-9493 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahCrimeStoppers.org and selecting “Submit Online Tip.”

