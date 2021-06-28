Sky Cams
Savannah Police ask for assistance with shoplifting suspects

Savannah Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects.
Savannah Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects.(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects believed to have shoplifted sunglasses from a store totaling more than $3,500.

Police say two women were seen on video surveillance leaving Bass Pro Shop with multiple pairs of Rayban sunglasses. One woman is described as being between 4′11″ and 5′3″ with a “short, dark pixie-style haircut with blonde highlights in the bangs,” according to a release from Savannah Police. The first suspect is estimated to be between 25-35 years old and was wearing a white crop top, white skirt and black sneakers on surveillance video.

The second suspect was captured on video wearing a camouflage hat, Adidas joggers, a dark-colored T-shirt and sneakers and long braids. She is believed to be between 5′5″ and 5′8″ and is estimated to be between 25-35 years old.

Savannah Police say the suspects were traveling in a white, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Savannah Police detectives at (912) 414-9493 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahCrimeStoppers.org and selecting “Submit Online Tip.”

