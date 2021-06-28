Savannah prepares for Fourth of July celebrations

Sky Cams
The Fourth of July is a week away, and Savannahians and tourists alike are ready to party.
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just one week away from Independence Day and celebrations are being planned across the Coastal Empire. As people prepare for the week ahead, WTOC asked tourists and Savannahians alike what makes this year’s holiday special.

Fourth of July celebrations looked different last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of people said they’re just grateful to be together again.

The countdown to Fourth of July celebrations in the Coastal Empire is winding down as some people are anxious to party, while others are reflecting on how far we’ve come since last year.

“I feel like free because last year we were just inside the house, just like watching TV and this year we get to go outside and actually do the fun things we wanna do,” said Emily Xie, who is visiting Savannah this week.

“Those times were missed and I think people are gonna want to reconnect in a big way,” said Steve Pereti, who is also visiting the Hostess City.

That’s one thing many people say they can agree on: virtual celebrations just aren’t the same.

“A lot of Facetime. A lot of Zoom. So it’s refreshing that we get to get back to normal now.”

But next Sunday will look much different.

“We can invite our neighbors, come over, party. Last year everybody just scared. Don’t know what’s going on,” said Amy Wong, visiting Savannah.

After more than a year of COVID restrictions and cancelled celebrations, some tourists and Savannahians are happy the wait is over.

“It’s great that everything is open and running now that business owners aren’t going into default and struggling. Now we can prosper, the City can prosper,” said Savannah resident Christopher Schoener.

