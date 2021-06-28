Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia needs volunteers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite many Georgians returning to work, Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia still handed out more than 2 million pounds of food in the past month.

With some additional unemployment relief going away at the state level, the food bank fears that they don’t have enough help to keep up.

Saturday was the end of the additional unemployment federal funds in Georgia and Second Harvest expects that to make a big difference. Executive Director, Mary Jane Crouch says she doesn’t think it will hit them right away since people have had time to save up a little while the extra money was coming in.

But by August she expects the numbers to increase, even though currently they are handing out 3000 boxes of food a month and 8000 kids meals a day. To keep up with even bigger numbers, they are in desperate need of volunteers.

“It’s going to take a long time for a lot of people to get back where they were pre-pandemic, financially as well as family and job wise so we consider it a marathon,” said Mary Jane Crouch, the Executive Director. “The community has been unbelievable helping us with this and we just hope they recognize and realize that volunteers right now are something we desperately need to make sure that we can make it through this.”

While they expect all summer long to be busy, they expect to slow down a little once the school year starts and parents can return to work full time.

If you can help either in Savannah or at their Brunswick location, anyone 15 and older is welcome and they really need help right now.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.