Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Sen. Tim Scott announces reelection bid

By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Senator Tim Scott will officially kick off his 2022 re-election campaign with events across South Carolina, including some in the Lowcountry.

Scott’s team says he will meet with leaders in Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville as he launches his third statewide campaign in the Palmetto State.

Scott’s Charleston event will take place at the Charleston Area Convention Center located at 5001 Coliseum Drive. It is scheduled from 8:40 to 9 a.m. Monday.

The Senator says he will address invited guests and the media as he launches his 2022 re-election campaign to the United States Senate.

Additionally, Scott’s Columbia event will run from Noon to 12:10 p.m. Monday at Senate’s End. That is located at 320 Senate Street.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny has max sustained wind at 40 miles per hour. Bands of heavy rain continue into the evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical Storm Danny forms off the southeast coast
A driver is in the hospital after speeding through a check point Saturday night in Bryan County.
Police use PIT maneuver on suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals in Bryan Co.
An explosion caused a fire at a warehouse at the Port of Brunswick in Georgia.
Report: Burning warehouse staff delayed calling firefighters
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Hampton...
SCHP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Hampton Co.
What happens after Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway closes on July 1?

Latest News

Teenager’s lemonade stand gives proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association
We’ve seen showers on Hilton Head Island throughout the day and even a lightning warning for...
Hilton Head Island preparing for tropical system
Hilton Head Island timelapse as tropical system moves near coast
Hilton Head Island timelapse as tropical system moves near coast
Timelapse of Tybee Island as tropical system moves towards coast
Timelapse of Tybee Island as tropical system moves towards coast
Danny has max sustained wind at 40 miles per hour. Bands of heavy rain continue into the evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical Storm Danny forms off the southeast coast