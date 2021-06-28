South Carolina cutting back on extra SNAP benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina is announcing an end to a federally approved boost in food assistance, effective Aug. 1.

The change affects families receiving aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, program.

Since March 2020, emergency SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment.

About 295,000 households, representing 610,000 clients, are receiving SNAP in South Carolina.

Effective Aug. 1, all SNAP households will go back to receiving the monthly benefit amount they got before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boost in benefits was substantial.

SNAP allotment amounts vary depending on household size, income, countable household expenses and other federal eligibility requirements.

But as an example, a four-person SNAP household whose normal benefit was $230 a month before the pandemic was eligible to receive an additional $552 emergency allotment for a monthly total of $782. That extra money will go away Aug. 1.

For more information on the program, visit https://dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/snap.

The announcement came on the Monday after South Carolina and Georgia both opted out of the additional pandemic unemployment benefits . The governors of the states made the changes as many employers face a labor shortage that some believe has been fueled by jobless aid that could be more lucrative than employment.

