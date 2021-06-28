Tybee Island flying yellow flags as tropical system moves near the coast

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The beaches have been catching bands of rain Monday morning and afternoon.

As far as rain, the heaviest we’ve seen out here Monday came around 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. That round had some thunder and lightning, basically what you’d see during a typical pop-up thunderstorm. The sun has basically been behind the clouds all day, with some light drizzle at times too.

That definitely didn’t keep folks from coming out to the beach though, especially surfers looking to take advantage of some bigger than usual waves. Surf conditions also prompted lifeguards to put out the yellow flags, letting folks know there are strong currents as well.

WTOC caught up with one family visiting from the Midwest this week who said this was their first time seeing any kind of effects of a tropical system.

“Right now it looks pretty calm, just a little bit of rain, right? Planning to hang out on Tybee Island today and just enjoy lunch and hang with the family. But yeah, we’ll see what it turns into.” “We brought the girls over about an hour ago to splash in the water before it started. And now we’re going to just hang back and see what unfolds,” said Tony Dorto who is visiting the Savannah area with family.

