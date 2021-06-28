Sky Cams
Tybee Island flying yellow flags as tropical system moves near the coast

The beaches have been catching bands of rain Monday morning and afternoon.
By Sean Evans
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The beaches have been catching bands of rain Monday morning and afternoon.

As far as rain, the heaviest we’ve seen out here Monday came around 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. That round had some thunder and lightning, basically what you’d see during a typical pop-up thunderstorm. The sun has basically been behind the clouds all day, with some light drizzle at times too.

That definitely didn’t keep folks from coming out to the beach though, especially surfers looking to take advantage of some bigger than usual waves. Surf conditions also prompted lifeguards to put out the yellow flags, letting folks know there are strong currents as well.

WTOC caught up with one family visiting from the Midwest this week who said this was their first time seeing any kind of effects of a tropical system.

“Right now it looks pretty calm, just a little bit of rain, right? Planning to hang out on Tybee Island today and just enjoy lunch and hang with the family. But yeah, we’ll see what it turns into.” “We brought the girls over about an hour ago to splash in the water before it started. And now we’re going to just hang back and see what unfolds,” said Tony Dorto who is visiting the Savannah area with family.

Danny has max sustained wind at 40 miles per hour. Bands of heavy rain continue into the evening.
A driver is in the hospital after speeding through a check point Saturday night in Bryan County.
An explosion caused a fire at a warehouse at the Port of Brunswick in Georgia.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Hampton...
We’ve seen showers on Hilton Head Island throughout the day and even a lightning warning for...
Hilton Head Island timelapse as tropical system moves near coast
Timelapse of Tybee Island as tropical system moves towards coast
