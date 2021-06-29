Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired incident

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday afternoon shots fired incident outside of the retail stores at 1460 Fording Island Road in Bluffton.

When deputies arrived, they learned that one or two shots were heard coming from the parking lot area and that one bullet hit the front glass of the Palmetto Moon store, but did not travel through the door.

No one was injured during the incident. It is believed the subject or subjects left the area following the shooting.

Deputies are investigating.

Anyone with information should call 911.

