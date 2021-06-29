Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit with the families of victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, according to the White House.

Biden has offered federal help and extended his concerns to the community as people “grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue,” as he said in one tweet.

The slow work of sifting through the remnants of the collapsed building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday.

Two additional bodies were found Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11. That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the community of Surfside. No one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny will continue to weaken overnight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall north of Hilton Head Island
Former Georgia State Patrol trooper, Jake Thompson.
Grand jury decides no charges for trooper that shot Screven Co. man
Savannah man asks for investigation into GSP conduct at crash scene
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
In this May, 30, 2010 photo, a whale shark swims in the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Inside a...
Longest-tenured whale shark at the Georgia Aquarium passes away

Latest News

Businesses will no longer be able to use parking spaces for outdoor dining in the city of...
City of Savannah to extend parklet program through Fourth of July holiday weekend
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants
Fred’s handler, K9 Deputy Richard Tidwell, said the bloodhound gets a reward of chicken to...
Bloodhound finds 6-year-old girl barricaded in outbuilding with little food or water
safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6