City of Savannah to lift capacity restrictions on events starting July 1

2019 Picnic in the Park event in Forsyth Park, pre-pandemic.
2019 Picnic in the Park event in Forsyth Park, pre-pandemic.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayor Van Johnson says the city of Savannah will permit events with no capacity restrictions starting on Thursday, July 1. The mayor made the announcement during his weekly news conference Tuesday morning.

The move comes despite the rise of a more transmissible variant of COVID-19.

“As we move toward our new normal, we will now allow large-scale events with no capacity limits beginning July 1st. As we continue to watch the development of the Delta variant of COVID-19, we ask if you’re not vaccinated or are immunocompromised, wear a mask for your own protection,” Mayor Johnson said.

The mayor also says the parklet program will be extended through the weekend to let businesses take advantage of the holiday weekend.

Watch Mayor Johnson’s full news conference below:

City of Savannah News Conference, 6/29/2021

LIVE: Mayor Van Johnson gives his weekly update for the city of Savannah.

Posted by WTOC-TV on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

